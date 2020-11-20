Fortnite Leak Reveals Venom Gameplay, Special Emote

✖

The Venom skin isn't available in Fortnite just yet, but a new leak has provided a closer look at how the character will look and play in the game. A leaked video from @SkinTrackerCom on Twitter shows the character in action. The video starts with Venom firing a machine gun and ends with the player using the character's brand-new emote. The emote sees Venom roar, as their giant tongue lashes out of their mouth. Venom has been depicted in this particular pose a countless number of times in comics and other media, so it seems quite fitting for the character's Fortnite emote!

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Venom Gameplay with Built-in Emote! Still working on the YT video with both Variants etc. pic.twitter.com/ECFRY41n6M — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) November 18, 2020

The Venom skin will be available in the Item Shop, but players can earn it for free by reaching the qualifying ranks in the game's current Venom Cup, which is part of the Marvel Knockout Super Series. Players will also receive the Tendril Tote Back Bling, and the Symbiote Slasher pickaxe.

Venom is the latest Marvel character to join Fortnite, following heroes such as Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and Groot. It's all part of the game's Chapter 2 Season 4 storyline, which has seen some of the biggest faces from the Marvel universe brought to the world of Fortnite. The plot of this season actually takes place in current Marvel continuity, with a tie-in comic written by Donny Cates, best known for his work on the current Venom ongoing. Given that tie, it seemed like only a matter of time before Venom would show up in the game!

This season has actually lasted a fairly long time, but it seems that things are starting to build towards a climax. An end date for Chapter 2 Season 4 has not been announced just yet, but it seems that Galactus will play a role, and things will come to a conclusion later this month, or at the start of December.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

