Fortnite Leaks Hint at Big Klombo Plans

Fortnite added Klombos back at the start of the year whenever Chapter 3 Season 1 got underway, but the creatures aren't currently in the game at this time. It looks like that'll be changing in the future with the dinos apparently coming back, but it seems Epic Games has new plans for them this time around. Recent leaks and datamining efforts have suggested that Klombos will actually be killable whenever they're readded to the game with players able to earn a unique kind of meat and different types of ammo by taking them out.

HYPEX, the Fortnite news account who shares information like this frequently on social media, shared the latest about the Klombos this week in a tweet talking about some recent changes made in the game's files. There was apparently an "NPC Meat" item added recently that's connected to these Klombos. The Fortnite dataminer said Epic Games is "working on making Kombos killable" and detailed what'll happen whenever those creatures are killed.

Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they're working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That's why they added that "NPC Meat" item yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ARX5WZjsjN — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 20, 2022

When the Klombos were first added, Epic Games clarified that these were peaceful creatures – at least until they were provoked. They couldn't be killed no matter what you did to them, but if you upset them, they'd quickly retaliate and would deal damage to players who aggravated them. They were useful after they'd eaten Klomberries and also gave players access to more mobility.

"It's been long theorized there was a large creature on the Island, but alas, it hasn't been found. Until now!" Epic Games said when these creatures were first added. "And it's actually no 'it' — there's more than one stomping around the Island. Don't worry, though. Despite their enormous size, these creatures called Klombos are completely peaceful. (Unless provoked, but still.) How can these gentle giants help you in battle? Ascend their tails to get to the blowhole on their heads, then get launched a great distance upwards to escape a tricky situation. They've also been known to sneeze out items after snacking a bit!"

Klomberries returned to Fortnite just recently with challenges revolving around that consumable, a return which led people to believe that the Klombos themselves would follow suit afterwards. How they'll respond to players this time remains to be seen since they'll apparently be killable this time around, but Epic Games hasn't yet confirmed anything about official plans for Klombos.