‘Fortnite’ Lightning & Thunderstorms Gear Now Available

Things are about to get a little bit darker in Fortnite, as a much rumored character skin is finally making its debut, along with some other spooky gear!

A new tweet over on the official Fortnite account has confirmed that the Lightning & Thunderstorms Gear pack is now available for purchase in-game, and that includes the rumored Dark Bomber set that was talked about earlier in a cryptic tweet. You can check out the announcement and the animated GIF below!

Don’t forget your umbrella. The new Lightning & Thunderstorms Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/OxNnN1I9lT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 5, 2018

The pack features the Dark Bomber outfit with a suave little design across the top and bottom, along with matching goggles and head gear; along with a dark, horse head shaped Thunder Crash Harvesting Tool, complete with matching mohawk; and a Dark Glyph Glider that brings the whole outfit together.

The items are currently up on the shop, with the Dark Bomber outfit going for 1,200 V-Bucks; the Thunder Crash Harvesting Tool going for 1,200 V-Bucks; and the Dark Glyph Glider (Uncommon) setting you back 500 V-Bucks. They’re a bit on the expensive side, but well worth it if you want to look the part for this Halloween.

There are a few other items included in the shop tonight through its regular rotation, including the following:

Breakin’ Emote- 800 V-Bucks

Radiant Striker Outfit (Male)- 1,200 V-Bucks

Fortune Outfit (Female)– 1,200 V-Bucks

Batsickle Harvesting Tool- 800 V-Bucks

Warthog Glider- 500 V-Bucks

Fist Pump Emote- 500 V-Bucks

As a friendly reminder, Epic Games noted, “These items are cosmetic only and grant no competitive advantage.”

As October goes on, we’ll start to see more Halloween-related content make its debut in Fortnite. We’ve already seen a few spooky changes made around the map; and there will no doubt be more cool outfits and other gear that you’ll be able to equip your character with as the weeks go on. We’re definitely in for one scary good time when it comes to this Battle Royale!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.