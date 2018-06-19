Fortnite Limited Time Mode ‘Final Fight’ Teams of 20 Now Live

Fortnite’s newest update is live and brings with it a new hero, some bug fixes, and … uh, stink bombs! But just like with every update prior, Limited Time Modes are back and the latest, Final Fight, is live now for players to enjoy for that coveted Victory Royale spot!

So what is the mode itself? According to Epic Games:

Limited Time Mode: Final Fight – Teams of 20

Summary

Survive the countdown! The Storm Circles give players more room to hunt down opponents. The final circle triggers a countdown timer; when the time is up, the team with the most players remaining wins. In this LTM, teams can tie for the Victory Royale!

Mode Details

Final Fight plays similar to standard Battle Royale, but instead of the Storm circles closing all the way, the Storm stops after the 3rd circle.

When the circles have finished closing in, the final countdown timer will begin.

The remaining teams will battle it out until the timer expires.

The team with the most players remaining at the end of the timer wins!

In the event of a tie, the two (or more) teams tied for the lead win the match.

There’s not just one Victory Royale spot either, like a usual match. Teams can tie up for that number one spot but this mode is definitely all about survival. And as if that blue circle wasn’t daunting enough, that final countdown timer is there to let you know when you’re in the final stretch.

This mode does give players an epic chance to try out that new Stink Bomb, however:

Stink Bomb added.

Creates a stinky cloud that deals 5 damage every half-second within the cloud.

9-second duration.

Epic rarity.

Can be found from floor loot, chests, and Vending Machines.

Loot in stacks of 3 with a maximum stack of 5.

As well as trying out that Rocket Launcher buff that just went live as well:

Increased the reload time of the Rocket Launcher based on rarity. Rare from 2.3 seconds to 2.8. Epic from 2.185 seconds to 2.66. Legendary from 2.07 to 2.52.

The maximum number of unloaded Rocket Ammo that can be held has been changed to 12.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS.