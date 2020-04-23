New Fortnite Leak Reveals Underwater Swimming Is Coming

A new Fortnite leak has revealed that Epic Games is getting ready to add underwater swimming to the free-to-play battle royale game on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. However, it looks like the new gameplay feature will only be a temporary one, added for the game's new live event happening this week.

The new leak comes way of the latest files added to the game, which were dug up by dataminers, such as Skin-Tracker, who not only uncovered reference to the new feature in the files, but found the animation for it as well. That said, for now, it's unclear just how the feature will be implemented into the actual game, but at the moment it doesn't seem like it will be a permanent addition.

As you will know, Fortnite added the ability to swim a few seasons ago, but there's still no option to swim underwater, which would surely disrupt the meta and added some strategic layers to certain encounters, which explains why it would only be a temporary feature.

Example: Will show more when everything else is done pic.twitter.com/MHlYkjGtVS — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) April 21, 2020

(Photo: Epic Games)

Of course, this leak, like any leak, should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and while datamining leaks are reliable, sometimes the speculation and interpretations surrounding a datamine leak are inaccurate and less reliable. That said, thankfully we don't have to wait very long to find out if dataminers and players are accurate in their assertions since the update is going down very soon.

Fortnite is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the popular game -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles pertaining to the free-to-play title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_. Do you think Epic Games should add the ability to swim underwater permanently or add it just for the event this week?

