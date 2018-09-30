‘Fortnite’ Player Pulls Off Insane Loot Lake Island Stunt

One Fortnite player has found a way to use the new Loot Lake Island to their advantage to pull off a one-in-a-million stunt that launched them from the floating island into a far-away Rift.

The start of Fortnite Season 6 saw Loot Lake ripped out of the ground and transformed into what’s being Loot Lake Island, a floating island in the sky that was made possible by the mysterious cube that was unofficially named Kevin. With the cube’s player-repelling powers transferred to the bottom of Loot Lake Island, the part of the structure responsible for keeping it aloft, players can still rocket off of the swirling, purple vortex at the bottom of the landmass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Using that Loot Lake Island effect to their advantage, Fortnite player VariousPurple showed in the video above that they built their way up to the base of the island before prepping the energy for a jump and rocketing backwards across the map. Soaring across Dusty Divot and just past Retail Row, the player successfully flew right into one of the Rifts that still appear around the map to teleport them straight back up into the air.

Crediting Kevin with the picture-perfect trajectory, commenters joked that Kevin was actually part of Dude Perfect, the YouTube group that pulls off their own insane trickshots and stunts. Others simply marveled at how accurate the jump was and wondered how many times it took to pull it off, but the Redditor who submitted the post and was the player shown in the video didn’t stick around to answer any questions or provide any follow-up comments on how long it took before the stunt was a success. The game appears to be taking place within Fortnite’s Playground mode, so there were probably many more attempts made before nailing the jump.

There were also comments made by those who have taken a break from Fortnite that the game looks totally different now, and that’s certainly true in Season 6. With Kevin the Cube flipping around the map and eventually falling into Loot Lake, the new Loot Lake Island is just the start of what’s changed. The new season has brought about another Battle Pass that contains all-new rewards and unlockables with pets adding to the new cosmetics that players can accessorize their characters with.

Fortnite Season 6 is underway with all the new map changes and cosmetics now live.