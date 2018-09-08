Fortnite: Mysterious Items Appearing Out of Thin Air at Loot Lake

Fortnite Season 6 is almost upon us, and the closer it gets, the more crazy Fortnite becomes. And the more crazier Fortnite gets, the more crazy its fans go with speculation, theories, and bewilderment.

So, what’s the latest craziness? Well, Loot Lake is apparently manifesting loot out of thin air, like its namesake suggests it ought to.

As you can see in the video, Loot Lake is producing different loot randomly. There doesn’t seem to be any pattern to it, or rhyme or reason, other than every time it does it it makes a purple flash and a sound that sounds like the mysterious cube, which is surely linked to this, somehow.

It’s also possible it’s a bug, but this seems unlikely. However, it’s worth noting that this isn’t happening for all players. But something seems up, and with all the links between the Cube and Loot Lake, everything points to something coming to Loot Lake.

But what? Well, it’s possibly it could be drained or destroyed. But at the moment there isn’t anything backing this up other than hazy, tentative links between the location and the cube. In other words, nobody has any clue what is happening, but people are convinced something is about to go down.

Beyond Loot Lake, there is also reports of players being able to open ammo crates multiple times. Again, this could be a bug, but it’s unlikely. Rather, it probably has something to do with Loot Lake spitting out random loot.

Whatever the case, one thing is obvious, something is happening, and it wouldn’t be very surprising if Loot Lake was involved. Season 6 is arriving later this month, so we won’t have to wait much longer to find out, but until then, expect a bajillion different theories floating around.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information, media, and news on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the title by clicking here.

And as always, hit that comments section, and let us know what you think the heck is going on in Fortnite.

