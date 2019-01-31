New ‘Fortnite’ Leak Seems to Confirm Upcoming Marshmello Skin As Wearable

With the Marshmello Fortnite event officially kicking off this Saturday, some players have voiced their displeasure at the rumors that the skin previously leaked will simply be a prop and not a wearable cosmetic. Now a new leak is suggesting that the original reports were true and that the new skin will not only be wearable, but it will also be interactive with the event itself.

Here’s something that almost entirely proves that The @marshmellomusic Skin will actually be a usable skin! A String in the files says:

“Reactive: Lights up while using musical emotes.” Read more interesting strings in our UPN://t.co/nPBXz1jtHQ#fortnite #Fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/QZzQalYrp8 — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) January 31, 2019

The leak comes courtesy of Skin-Tracker, a reputable site known for their accurate reveals hidden away in the actual game files. Though there is also a chance these leaks aren’t indicative of the final project, this does look like a pretty hefty confirmation that the ‘Mello skin found will in fact be wearable. Still, we’ll have to wait until Epic Games themselves makes an official announcement, or just wait until the event itself, to be sure.

As for the event itself, it will be kicking off in Pleasant Park on February 2nd at 2 PM ET:

Drop into Pleasant Park in @FortniteGame this Saturday for a special set 👀 pic.twitter.com/yDNX2IHNpp — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) January 31, 2019

From all of the information gathered, it looks like there will be a new skin, a new pickaxe, and a new spray, as well as new emotes and new challenges for players to take on. The concert in-game itself will be pretty awesome for those that are fans of Marshmello himself.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Will you be tuning into the latest event, or is Marshmello just not your thing? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!