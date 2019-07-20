How to Watch Fortnite’s Mech vs. Monster Event

As Fortnite’s ninth season winds down, an event is about to be underway. Epic Games will continue its trend of having a limited-time event that players will see happen within the game in real time, but if you miss it, you’ll have to relive it through second-hand accounts and videos shared afterwards. This event is expected to feature a big clash between a giant robot and an equally large monster. While the details on how it’ll play out and what precisely can be expected still aren’t clear, we at least have an idea of when it will start.

Whether you’re calling it the Cattus and Doggus event or the Mech vs. Monster clash, you’ll want to be queued up in a Fortnite match at 2 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. PT on July 20th. While datamines and leaks attempted to guess the start time of the event previously, a tweet from the Fortnite account that was shared at the same times listed above on July 19th alerted players that there were 24 hours left before the event started.

🤖 – T-minus – 24 Hours till The Final Showdown. #FortniteEvent — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 19, 2019

A countdown within the game has also been building up to this moment as Fortnite typically does before its in-game events.

Players who have seen the cat-like robot as it’s been built over near the Pressure Plant will already have an idea of how large this clash between the two forces is expected to be. That’s a plus for everyone considering it’ll be large enough to be easily seen regardless of where you are, most likely, but the best place to witness the event unfold will always be right up close. Getting a decent vantage point high up in the air should also be helpful seeing how large the robot already is.

The countdown is nearly over, and preparations are underway! Portals to the Battle Royale Island have been disabled in Creative, and Playground has been disabled. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 20, 2019

If past Fortnite events are any indication of how this one we’ll go, we’ll see the event take place within a Limited Time Mode queue so that players don’t have to worry about someone else eliminating them while they’re trying to watch the event. It’s not clear at this time whether or not players will have a significant role in the event itself though of if they’ll just be onlookers. If you’re not able to queue up for the event – and we’d recommend doing that as early as possible to make sure you don’t get stuck in a queue waiting to get in – there’s always the streamers and post-event videos to look for.