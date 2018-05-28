Fortnite: Memorial Day Item Shop Update Live, Includes New Emote

It’s Memorial Day! Hopefully that means that you guys get to take the day off of work, kick back at home with your loved ones, and enjoy a few games of Fortnite. If you’re one of the lucky ones who get to chill at home and play some Fortnite today, you’ll be glad to know that a new selection of items have swept into the Item Shop just in time for the Memorial Day Festivities!

Fortnite Item Shop – May 28, 2018 New emote! pic.twitter.com/eMdJrUOZbf — FortniteINTEL.com • Fortnite news (@FortniteBR) May 28, 2018

In addition to the regular suite of outfits, harvesting tools, and emotes that are typically on offer, today we actually have a brand new emote for sale as well: the dip! This affordable new emote will only set you back 200 V-Bucks. The folks over at Fortnite Intel have a quick gif of the dip in action, which you can see below.

It’s nothing special, but it is new, and incredibly cheap. If you have some spare V-Bucks laying around, it’s something to consider. For our money, though, we like the Cutting Edge harvester for 800 V-Bucks. Here’s a full rundown of every item in the shop right now, along with its price:

Bandolier Outfit – V1,500

Stop Axe Harvester – V800

Rusty Rider Glider – V1,200

Special Forces Outfit – V1,200

Cutting Edge Harvester – V800

Zany Emote – V500

Whiplash Outfit – V800

Dip Emote – V200

In case you missed it, we’re also looking forward to a huge new update that will change the way building works, making it much easier for Fortnite players who are playing on consoles with controllers. Here’s the rundown of everything you can expect in the next version of the game, which is coming very soon, according to an official update from EPIC Games:

“Builder Pro Improvements

We heard your feedback about Builder Pro feeling inconsistent. Sometimes after quickly switching to a building piece, it would not place when you pressed the button. Similarly, Turbo Building could force you to let go and re-press to start building again, making it unreliable. We’ve fixed these issues, and Builder Pro should feel consistent.

Turbo Building Improvements: In the v4.3 update we’ve fixed various reported problems with the Turbo Building feature, such as building being cancelled while cycling through traps or after pressing certain combinations of buttons.

We’ve also made Turbo Building faster so that gaps won’t appear in your structures when aiming quickly. The first time you begin building it takes 0.15 seconds to build, but each piece after that is faster (0.05 seconds). Combined with Builder Pro, this gives you enough time to select a piece and rotate or edit it before placing.

Edit Mode Aim Assist: When playing with a controller and using Edit Mode to modify your buildings, aim assist will kick in and pull your crosshair toward the closest square. It will also try to confine your aim to the building piece you’re editing. We’ve heard that some players find this feature uncomfortable to play with, so you’ll be able to toggle Edit Mode Aim Assist off in the v4.3 update.

Custom Bindings: Looking to the future, we want to provide for the best experience on console and that involves giving you the options to play however you wish. We’re investigating giving you ways to bind actions to whichever buttons you would prefer to use. Additionally we’re investigating other aspects like stick axis remapping. We’re not sure when this will land, but we’ll give you more info once its fully tested!”