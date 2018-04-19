Fortnite Meteor: Hilarious Discovery Reveals Epic Trolling from EPIC Games

Welcome to Fortnite, where the entire community is basically losing their collective minds over one huge comet and several splintering meteors. With the new Limited Time Mode ‘Impact’ on the way sometime in the near future, all of the fan theories regarding Tilted Towers’ destruction will finally be settled – one way or another. But until Epic Games gives us an exact date and some concrete information, players are stuck trying to solve this mystery themselves. When one fan translated the audio from the Meteor into an image, we’re finally beginning to realise that Epic Games is made up of a bunch of trolls. Don’t believe us? Check out the image yourself below:

Now, this could just be me reaching, but it totally looks like the emote is doing the “Loser” hand motion that was pretty popular in the 90s. Regardless, it’s pretty funny because everyone, including the players here, are super absorbed into this microcosm of intrigue and mystery. Hell, players even held a vigil last night to “honor” the impending destruction of Tilted Towers.

When one Redditor asked how the OP came about this picture, another user explained it was from an easy to use program on a cell phone:

“You can use something called a fourier transform to generate a spectrogram, but you can also reverse it to get a sound FROM the spectrogram. So they can pretty much just draw whatever they want here and make a sound out of it. If you then also put in a bunch of louder sounds to drown it out, no one will hear it.

Here’s a fantastic explanation of fourier transforms if you’re interested.” For those that don’t know what a Spectrogram is, it’s a photographic or other visual or electronic representation of a spectrum.

We’ll know more soon, especially with the event ‘Impact’ on the horizon. You can learn more about that and the findings surrounding it right here. Don’t forget to also check out the latest content update that just dropped today, bringing with it new heroes, new weapons, and a revamped 50v50 mode.