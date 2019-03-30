‘Fortnite’ Adding Customizable “Mini Battle Royale” Mode

According to Epic Games, a miniature version of the Fortnite: Battle Royale experience is coming to the game soon via Creative Mode and apart of a larger initiative to make Creative Mode better and allow for more creative freedom. Every single detail on how it will do this, isn’t divulged, but Epic Games does note that players will soon be able to create their own mini battle royale experiences.

The news comes way of a developer over on the game’s Reddit page, who reveals the mode will feature customizeable and configurable storms, bus routes, etc.

“Yes,” writes the developer responding to a question about whether there will ever be storm simulated circles so players can practice eng-game situations. “This is planned, but is technically a bit difficult which is why we haven’t been able to introduce it. But our goal is for you to be able to run “mini-BR” games on your island, with configurable storms, bus, etc. The reason it’s tricky is because of how Creative allows for many games to run at the same time on the same server. We’ll figure it out though!”

Unfortunately, at the moment, there’s no word when these new implementations will come to Creative Mode, but it sounds like it’s already in the pipeline, but also running into some issues.

For those that don’t know: Creative Mode was first introduced in Season 7 and has been a pretty big hit with fans as it allows them to express and share their creativity through various creations. It hasn’t replace the Battle Royale mode as the game’s big pull, but it’s a nice side bit of content and adds to the game’s overall package quite nicely.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, information, and guides on the popular shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

