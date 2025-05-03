New York Times Connections Answers for May 3rd

Can’t seem to get today’s Connections answers? No worries, as we have all of the correct words and categories, along with hints and tips, for today, May 3rd’s Connections from The New York Times. Take the fun wordplay and challenging themes of Wordle and Strands and make it category-based and you’ve got yourself NYT’s Connections. Today’s puzzle, like yesterday brings on the challenge, especially with it’s super specific categories and tricky words. Lucky for you, we at ComicBook have played the puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s rather tough Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For The New York Times’ Connections, you are given 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from Thunderbolts* characters or summer clothing to Grand Theft Auto cities or anagrams. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is tougher than yesterday’s!

In regards to today’s Connections, we continue the difficulty that has ravaged the month of May both yesterday and the day before. With puzzles like today’s, keep in mind that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. With May 3rd’s puzzle, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Smoke, Shell, Fire, Milk, Cream, Comp, Hell, Lit, Sick, Lick, Paste, Neti, Orgo, Ill, Well, and Dope.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Absolutely radical!

Green: Best with grace

Blue: No comma here

Purple: Sites with a bit extra

If you want to know the correct categories for today’s Connections, here are the themes:

Yellow: Awesome

Green: Defeat Soundly

Blue: “Will” Contractions without the Apostrophe

Purple: URL Endings Plus a Letter

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are May 3rd’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Dope, Fire, Lit, Sick

Green: Cream, Lick, Paste, Smoke

Blue: Hell, Ill, Shell, Well

Purple: Comp, Milk, Neti, Orgo

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.