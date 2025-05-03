5 Best PlayStation Store Deals in New Star Wars Sale

May the 4th is Star Wars Day, and to celebrate, numerous titles in the Star Wars series are on sale for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Whether you prefer classic titles, narrative single-player games, or explosive multiplayer action, this PS Store sale has it all. With a limited amount of time and many games available, it can be hard to narrow down which title Star Wars fans should pick up. That said, there are some stand-out titles on fantastic sales you won’t want to miss out on.

These five games are some of the best games in the Star Wars franchise. Some games are older, while more are recent releases. All of these PlayStation games hold up today and are well worth the low prices during this sale. Here are the five best Star Wars deals in this PlayStation sale.

Star Wars Outlaws

star wars outlaws a pirate’s fortune dlc.

Price: $34.99/ $69.99 Ultimate Edition: $64.99/ $129.99

Star Wars Outlaws follows Kay Vess, a scoundrel navigating the galaxy’s criminal underworld. Emphasizing open-world exploration, stealth, and third-person combat, Outlaws offers players incredible freedom across various planets. It takes an interesting route with how players learn new skills, further immersing them in the game. A morally ambiguous story is told through various choices and interactions with both good and evil factions. The DLC continues Vess’ story and takes players to new parts of the galaxy where they meet exciting new NPCs.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

lego star wars the skywalker saga.

Price: $11.99/ $59.99 Premium Edition: $15.99/ $79.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a comedic, family-friendly action-adventure game that includes all nine films in LEGO form. Players can start from any trilogy and experience them with improved mechanics, expansive hubs, and an overhauled combat system. This title offers both longtime players and newcomers a charming retelling of some of the most iconic films. Players of all ages will laugh at Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and this is the perfect way to introduce younger players to Star Wars.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection.

Price:$26.24/ $34.99

The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is a remastered compilation of Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II. These classic third- and first-person shooters focus on large-scale battles across iconic Star Wars locations. With both single-player and multiplayer modes, fans of either can enjoy the enhanced visuals, restored multiplayer functionality, and previously unreleased content. Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection revives the nostalgic feeling of experiencing these games for the first time.

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II.

Price: $4.99/ $19.99

Star Wars Battlefront II (2017) is a multiplayer-focused action shooter developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. The multiplayer portion still sees a decent player base even today, but the single-player content is also worth it at this price. Players can experience large-scale battles across all three trilogies and play as iconic heroes and villains. While Star Wars Battlefront II was heavily criticized at launch, it has since redeemed itself and earned a positive reception. Post-launch content further expanded the game, offering players even more to enjoy.

Star Wars Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando

Star Wars Republic Commando & Star Wars Bounty Hunter.

Price: $13.49/ $29.99

This re-release bundles two classic Star Wars titles: Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and Star Wars: Republic Commando. Bounty Hunter follows Jango Fett in a third-person action-adventure game that explores the origins of the clone army. Republic Commando is a tactical first-person shooter focusing on an elite squad of clone troopers during the Clone Wars. Both games have been revamped for modern platforms, offering upscaled visuals and quality-of-life improvements. These titles explore the darker militaristic aspects of the Star Wars universe through their gritty narratives.

Most of these titles are on sale until May 6th, so there is time to think about which titles you want to pick up. Many also have ultimate editions on sale as well, giving players access to the base game and additional content. It may be worth grabbing these versions from the beginning or waiting to pick up the DLC after seeing if the game is for you. Regardless, all these Star Wars games offer a great way to spend May the 4th and celebrate this iconic franchise.