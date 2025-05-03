New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for May 3rd

With GTA VI being pushed to next year and the MCU beginning to expand with Ryan Reynolds’ potential Deadpool / X-Men movie, the next few years look quite different from what we expected. Uncertainty is a lingering feeling that has its way with many, so we at ComicBook are here to solve that dreaded feeling. In this case, this piece is aimed at the uncertainty of not getting the correct answer for today’s NYT Games app puzzles. The New York Times has been bringing games like Connections and Strands for a while, but began with the world-famous puzzle title Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle wasn’t too tricky, but for today, May 3rd, Wordle #1,414 will be a challenging answer to solve. Those who are looking for hints, tips, and today’s solution, we’re here to help.

Since 2021, Wordle has been making its way into millions of people’s daily routine, thanks to the folks at The New York Times. This game has brought over a thousand different words for its final answer, which is a testament to the vast number of five-letter words in the dictionary. This puzzle gives players up to six chances to solve a five-letter word, with feedback given through colorful blocks. Each guess provides gray, yellow, or green blocks, which indicate which letter(s) are correct and where they are placed in the final solution.

While delays are hard to accept, especially for games like GTA 6, which has been under development at Rockstar Games since 2018, it’s nothing against the public. These things ensure that the product consumers get is the best version possible. As we wait for the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series until next year, it’s worth noting that many studios will see the fall as the perfect season to bring their projects to the forefront, as GTA VI was set to be a heavy-hitter this year. For these reasons, my starting word for today is “delay” since it’s a bittersweet feeling to know that the longer we wait, the better the result. This guess has one yellow and one green block.

Use “Delay” as a guess for Wordle #1414

The word “delay” has one yellow block with A and a green block with Y, which is a great start. Y is an uncommon letter in a five-letter word, making the search easier. With a vowel confirmed in the final solution, find a word with an A in either of the four starting blocks. Those looking for a hint, the word means “ a person easily victimized.” Today’s Wordle answer can be found down below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for May 3rd is “Patsy.” An uncommon word, this was a difficult solve, as there was also one vowel within the final answer (excluding Y). In any case, we will return on Sunday for another puzzle piece for Wordle #1,415. Stay hydrated, players.