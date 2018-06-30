Fortnite: A Portal Has Opened Up at Loney Lodge Entrance, More

Fortnite’s big Missile Event has come and gone but not without leaving its mark. Literally. After a huge scar opened up in sky and random portals shooting projectiles could be seen throughout the map. It looks like some of those portals are here to stay, at least for the time being. Epic Games did say they had big plans for Season 5 …

A portal/rift of some sort has appeared at the entrance of Lonely Lodge… pic.twitter.com/2Twma3GVBL — Fortnite News • FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) June 30, 2018

Thanks to our friends over at Fortnite Intel, we’ve got a look at one of the portals that seems to be hovering around the entrance of Lonely Lodge. Cue the theories:

yeh also listen to this…aliens invading the map pic.twitter.com/rn4CyKSxo4 — B.F7 (@vBuxyant) June 30, 2018

Time travel …. either aliens or a past theme — Brandon sanchez (@Brandon066039) June 30, 2018

Players have reported seeing these portals at several locations now, making fans come together to figure out just what the heck is going on!

With Leviathan theories running amuck, it’s very possible that’s the connection. From movies, to aliens, to new map introduction; there are a ton of different possibilities that fans continue to throw out there. What we do know is that Season 4 is coming to a close, and the sky could very literally be the limit for what’s next.

As far as Season 5 goes, the team over at Epic Games recently took to Reddit to share no only the impending closure of Season 4, but also a double XP weekend that players can enjoy! According to the post:

“Season 4 is coming to an end! We want to give you a heads up on the exact ending time. You may have seen the timer update in-game, which means we are giving you two more days to complete Season 4! Season 5 will begin on July 12th at 4 AM EDT (08:00 GMT).

Want even more help earning those last few Battle Pass rewards? We’ll be running a +100% match XP weekend starting June 29th at 4AM EDT (08:00 GMT) and ending on July 2nd at 3AM EDT (07:00 GMT). Hop in, catch up on challenges, and earn those Season 4 rewards while you can!”

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!

You can also check out the many different perspectives of the event in our footage right here!