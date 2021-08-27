Fortnite Disables Nearly All Emotes in Ongoing MLK Experience

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games added a new experience to the ever-popular game this week known as March Through Time. The event is one that is meant to celebrate the history and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who is one of the most prominent civil rights leaders in American history. And while the event was clearly established with good intentions, some fans quickly took issue with how players could interact with the world in this event, namely with emote usage. Now, Epic Games has heard these complaints and has decided to make a change.

Starting now, Epic has revealed that the March Through Time experience in Fortnite will disable virtually all emotes that can typically be used in-game. While some of these emotes previously weren't able to be utilized in the event when it started yesterday, Epic has now locked all of them out with the exception of those that are specifically tied to March Through Time. Specifically, this means that eight emotes in total can still be used when taking part in the experience, but none of them should be seen as borderline offensive or controversial.

All emotes have been disabled in the March Through Time experience except the 8 that are part of the experience. pic.twitter.com/XQZMX1ABYP — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 27, 2021

In response to this move, many praised Epic's ability to quickly make this adjustment. For the most part, the past day has been filled with reactions from people around the globe who have felt a bit uneasy about this event's rollout. Even though March Through Time is something that is clearly meant to educate those that might be unfamiliar with Dr. King's life and movement, some have found the ability to spam certain emotes during the event was somewhat disrespectful. Hopefully, this change should now make the experience that much more enjoyable for anyone who takes part in it.

If you're looking to check out March Through Time for yourself, the experience should still be live right now across all platforms that Fortnite is available on. The event itself won't be lasting forever, though, and will come to a close at an undetermined date in the future.

How do you feel about this new change to the MLK event in Fortnite? Do you think it's the right move for Epic to make? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.