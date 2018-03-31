Fortnite Mobile Now Asks Students to Not Play in Class

Everyone one is playing Fortnite. And thanks to Fortnite Mobile, everyone is playing Fortnite everywhere, including in classrooms.

In light of stories that the game has been destructive to classroom environments, and a thorn in the side of many teachers, developer Epic Games has come out and officially asked students to not play its game during class — kind of.

The news comes via Fortnite community manager K.L. Smith, who tweeted the following tweet showcasing a special, new loading message:

Now, I know what you’re thinking: who is Mr. Hillman, and why is Epic Games talking about him and telling the world that he says to stop playing in class?

Well, it can all be traced back to a single, now-deleted, Reddit thread where a teacher, by the name of Mr. Hillman, asked Epic Games to mess with his students, who apparently are distracted in the hunt for Victory Royales, by adding the above warning message.

At the time of the post, Mr. Hillman wrote the following:

Since mobile came out my students won’t stop playing in class. Idk if it’s possible, but I told them I’d write you and they didn’t believe me. Could you add this to the loading screen for a couple days to mess with them?

“Mr. Hillman says stop playing in class”

Now, obviously Epic Games is simply having some fun here, rather than actually telling students to stop playing their game during class. I’m sure it’s quite happy its game is so popular that it has even invaded the classroom, in a way no game has since Pokemon Go.

Nontheless, it’s nice to see Epic Games continuing to interact with its players and fan base in ways companies of its size rarely do, or if they do it, without nearly the same level of frequency.

Fortnite Mobile is currently only available for iOS devices via an invite. When it will fully launch, hasn’t been disclosed. Further, when it will come to Android devices is unknown, but given how quickly Epic Games moves with Fortnite, expect a full mobile launch sooner rather than later.