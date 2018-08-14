Fortnite Mobile For Android Performance Issues Addressed by Epic

Though Fortnite has been available on iOS devices for awhile now, it only recently started pouring in for Android users! Though the process of device inclusion is still at a slow and steady pace, even more invites have gone out to more than just Galaxy owners. Unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily mean many can play due to unfortunate performance issues. Luckily, Epic Games is aware of the issue and are working on a fix to get out as soon as possible.

The team took to Twitter to let players know what the current issue is and that they are investigating. According to their most recent post, “We have seen reports that some players on 4GB Android devices are encountering an issue causing poor performance. This is due to multiple background applications running–leaving the device without enough memory for Fortnite. We are investigating and working on a fix!”

There hasn’t been an update since then but we’ll update this post as soon as something changes. It is important to note that the access to the Android version is very much in beta and these are the types of problems that are the reason for beta testing to begin with. Stress tests can only go so far and we know that Epic Games is doing all they can to correct the issues that hamper fan enjoyment.

In the meantime, below is the full list of expected devices to play Fortnite mobile on:

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and iOS devices. Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know.