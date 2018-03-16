Fortnite Mobile: How to Enable Voice Chat on Your Phone

Epic Games made a huge splash when they announced that Fortnite Battle Royale was coming to mobile devices. The invites are out and players are diving right in on their iOS devices. We’ve gotten a few rounds ourselves over here at the WWG office and honestly – it runs like a dream, surprisingly enough. The game itself is social in nature, so many may be wondering if it’s possible to hook up voice chat. Short answer: yes.

The important thing to remember is that Fortnite Mobile is still in beta, so what’s in the game now isn’t necessarily what will be a part of the finished project. That being said, what’s available now is pretty damn impressive and as we noted in our previous coverage, it is an incredibly smooth experience. Still, voice chat is key for players getting into the Battle Royale spirit together, and will be even more key when all versions become cross-play compatible.

Officially, there is no voice chat support as of right now. Unofficially, there is absolutely a workaround. Short of using a client like TeamSpeak or Discord (which does have mobile chat), there is another way that those with an Xbox account can get in on the chatty action.

First, you need to download the Xbox App on iOS. It’s free, just log-in and you’re good to go. From there, set up the Xbox Party Chat option (works for both iPhone and iPad).

Open app and log-in Tap on the icon that looks like three people on the top bar Tap “Start a Party” Tap “Invite to Party” Select the friends you want in the chat group Commence trash talk

This is also going to be a fantastic tool when the cross-play comes active because the above app works perfectly with Xbox One and PC as well.

Is the game worth it?

If you’re a fan of Fortnite, yes! It runs way better than I could have possibly expected and though the touch controls took a little getting used to, it wasn’t anything unmanageable. If Fortnite just really isn’t your shtick, PUBG’s mobile title has also been confirmed to be making its Western debut in the near future. You can learn all about that mobile chicken dinner opportunity right here.