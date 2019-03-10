‘Fortnite’ May Finally Add A Ranked Mode Soon

Will Epic Games ever add a ranked mode to Fortnite? With each passing season that it doesn’t, it looks more and more like it won’t. However, a new survey may suggest it’s actually gearing up to drop such a mode soon.

Back in February, Epic Games addressed the fan-requested feature in a State of Development post, but didn’t provide any concrete word if it was actually going to add the mode, let alone add it soon.

That said, yesterday in a post on the game’s Reddit page, a user posted a screenshot of a recent survey they received from Epic Games, who was looking for feedback from fans on a number of different things. And one of these things sounded very much like a ranked mode.

“Fortnite Battle Royale should have matchmaking that separates brand new players from experienced players,” reads one of the questions.

This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time, Epic Games issues a survey like this, but this is the first time one has referenced a ranked mode. If it’s asking about a ranked mode in a survey, it likely means it’s something the developer has been thinking about.

And if it’s been thinking about it, it could mean we will be seeing it soon, unless of course the feedback says not to add the feature.

That said, this isn’t an official confirmation that the mode is coming, let alone soon, but it does seem to suggest that is what’s in the pipeline. And when you consider fans have been asking for it for a very long time, it makes sense that Epic Game may finally be pulling the trigger.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here.

Thanks, FortniteIntel.

