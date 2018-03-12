Fortnite Mobile Trailer Revealed, Showing First Ever Gameplay on iOS

Epic Games just revealed the first trailer for Fortnite Battle Royale on mobile, and the game is looking phenomenal. This is our first glimpse of actual gameplay and, we have to say, it looks much better than we thought it would. Check out the footage above and see for yourself!

It should be noted that all of the gameplay you just witnessed was captured from an iPhone X, so you’re pretty much looking at the best case scenario. If you’re playing on an aging phone than your mileage may vary somewhat, but we’re willing to bet that the game will still look great. At any rate, it will be worth whatever trade-offs we have to make in order to play Fortnite on the go, and with friends!

If you’re ready to jump off that party bus and start earning victory royales while on your lunch break, you’ll want to go ahead and sign up for the invite event! You can do that right here. If you’re selected, you’ll get a special invitation to download Fortnite as soon as it goes live on iTunes, and you can be one of the first people in the world to play the hottest game in the world — in the palm of your hand.

When Epic Games announced that Fornite will be coming to mobile devices, it made sure to inform players that this is the real deal. You’re not about to play a watered-down 5-vs-5 deathmatch on a quarter-sized map, and this is not a match-3 puzzle game bait and switch. This is the full Battle Royale experience in your pocket. “On phones and tablets, Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac,” Epic said in its announcement. “Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates.”

Not only that, but Epic revealed that Fortnite Battle Royale on mobile devices will be crossplay with the console and PC versions of the game. This means that when you’re signed in to your Epic Games account, any progress you make while playing on mobile will carry over to your profile on PS4 or Xbox One. It also means that you can squad up and play with your friends, no matter which platform you’re playing on. Xbox One and PS4 players still can’t play together (wtf Sony?!), but players on each console will be able to play with their PC and mobile bros.

So what do you guys think? It looks solid, but how will it control? Think mobile players will be able to keep up with their PC and console counterparts? Let us know if you’re willing to try in the comments below, and let’s get hyped!

