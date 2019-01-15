Fan-Made ‘Fortnite’ Movie Trailer Mashes Up Different Films for Live-Action Goodness

The free-to-play battle royale game Fortnite seems to be everywhere nowadays and with the influx of television and movie adaptations, it’s not surprising that fans would take the online experience and put their own cinematic spin on it. That’s exactly what one YouTuber did when they mashed up quite a few different movies together with some original content mixed in as well to create the ultimate fan-made Fortnite movie trailer.

In the video above you can see snippets from films like Jurassic World, Tomb Raider, and Jumanji and not surprisingly, the mashup works pretty well. Though cartoonish in nature, Fortnite is still a battle royale game which means that level of survival against other players can get intense sometimes. Only the best builders and shots survive, so seeing the survivilist film culture massively apparent – it just works.

Though there are no official movie plans at this time, the world of Fortnite has become a multi-billion dollar franchise in its first year so to say anything is possible would be a massive understatement.

Despite Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode only taking 2 months to create, their product offers an incredibly immersive experience that’s sole purpose is to have fun. With silly skins (come on, there is even a giant tomato head), to even sillier game mechanics like the rideable rockets, the game overall is made up of tiny little pieces that make an enjoyable picture. Because of this, it’s no wonder that the community is so involved and continue to contribute their own work in homage to the online shooter.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Even better? It’s free!