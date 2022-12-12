Fortnite Reveals MrBeast Skins and Release Details

Epic Games has officially revealed the new skins and other accessories tied to YouTube star MrBeast that will soon be heading to Fortnite. To coincide with the start of Chapter 4 Season 1 of Fortnite which began a little over a week ago, Epic confirmed that it would soon be crossing over with MrBeast in some capacity. And while fans have been eager to see what this collab would look like, Epic has now broken it all down prior to its release later this week.

Beginning on December 14th, MrBeast will officially be available to purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. The beloved YouTuber will have two different skins available to purchase and use; one of these two will be the base model, while the second is called "MrBeast6000" and will come with an equippable mask that resembles the MrBeast logo. In addition to these skins, each Outfit will also contain a unique Pickaxe, Glider, Back Bling, and Backdrop Wrap. Lastly, a unique "Blastin'" emote will also be available which will allow Fortnite characters to make it rain from a pair of cash-shooting guns.

While these MrBeast skins and accessories might be one of the most prominent parts of this crossover, it isn't the only thing that Fortnite is doing with the YouTuber by any means. Beginning on December 17th, "MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge" will also go live in the game for a span of three hours. The player that ends up with the highest score over the course of this event will earn $1,000,000 in cash, while the top 100,000 players will earn a unique MrBeast Glider.

As a whole, this MrBeast collab is the first major one that Epic Games has had in Fortnite to begin Chapter 4. Based on what we already know, though, upcoming clashes with My Hero Academia and NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will also be taking place this month. Essentially, Fortnite is closing 2022 on an incredibly strong note, which means now might be the time to jump back into the battle royale title if you haven't in a bit.

Are you going to look to snag this MrBeast skin for yourself when it comes to Fortnite? And how do you feel about this crossover as a whole? Be sure to share your own thoughts with me either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.