‘Fortnite’ and ‘Nerf’ Reveal New Scar Blaster

Nerf has teamed up once more with another gaming giant, this time bringing Fortnite’s Scar weapon into the real world with the newly revealed blaster!

Though other weapons from the popular Battle Royale game will be coming from the team over at Nerf, the Scar is the first one to be officially revealed. Officially called the Fortnite AR-L Blaster, this is only the first of many to join the Fortnite line.

The full Nerf line is expected to be unveiled sometime soon before the holiday season fully kicks off, but we don’t have an official release date at this time. What we do have, however, is the spiffy first look at the Scar in all of its Nerf-y glory in the image supplied by Hasbro above.

The AR-L Blaster will go live on June 1, 2019 and will retail for $49.99. The play-version of the gun will feature a rapid-fire motorized blasting mechanic and a flip-up sights for players to stare down. This design is to “allow players to focus their aim as they eliminate opponents and attempt to survive the storm.”

If you’re going to be in the area for TwitchCon this weekend, the above AR-L Blaster will be available to check out in-person for some hands-on revelry. Are you excited to see what other iconic weapons will make their way into the Nerf line-up? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you hope to see next!

In other Fortnite news, the Halloween event Fortnitemares is now live and offers players a chance to earn some sweet limited-time rewards! Want to get started on your own path paved with zombies, cube creatures, and Boogie Bombs? Here’s what you need to know about the first round of challenges:

Destroy Cube Monsters

Deal damage with Assault Rifles or Pistols to Cube Monsters

Visit a Corrupted Area in different matches

Dance at different Gargoyles

“During Fortnitemares, you’ll face off against Cube Monsters in a whole new way of playing Battle Royale,” boasts the latest blog from Epic Games. “There are new weapons to fight back against these creepy creatures, like the Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow. Take out the Cube Fiends and Fragments to pick up loot, and survive against enemy players.”

Fortnite is now available on Xbox one, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.