Fortnite Nerfs Mechs, but Players Still Want Them Gone

Fortnite players have vocalized their dissatisfaction with the B.R.U.T.E. mechs since the towering machines were added at the start of Season X. According to many of the complaints, these mechs have been too powerful in all stages of Fortnite, so Epic Games has responded by nerfing the spawn rates of the vehicles. This decision hasn’t left people much more satisfied than before though with parts of the community still pushing for the mechs to be taken out of the game completely.

Epic Games announced on Saturday that the mechs’ spawn rates were nerfed with that change being the only one found in the small update. The change also only applied to the Arena and Tournament playlists, so players in the game’s more casual modes wills till find the mechs spawning the same as they were before. The change will be monitored to see if it should stay in place ahead of next weekends competitive event, Epic Games said.

The full list of changes applied to the mechs can be found below.

We’ve lowered the spawn rates of the B.R.U.T.E. per Storm circle in Arena and Tournament playlists. We will continue to monitor the impact of this change in advance of next weekend’s Champion Series event. Find full details on the new spawn rates here: https://t.co/iG5UDJJD8G — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 10, 2019

B.R.U.T.E. Spawn Rate Changes

Beginning of Match 5% chance that between 1-3 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn Previously was 100% chance that between 2-4 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn

Storm 1 44% chance that between 1-4 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn Previously was 100% chance that between 2-4 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn

Storm 2 40% chance that between 1-2 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn Previously was 100% chance that between 1-3 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn

Storm 3 40% chance that between 1-2 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn Previously was 66% chance that 2 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn

Storm 4 10% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E will spawn Previously was 50% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E would spawn

Storm 5 3% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E will spawn Previously was 10% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E would spawn



In response to the changes, players were quick to express their dissatisfaction with the mechs still being in the game at all. A common theme in the comments replying to the post called for Epic Games to vault the mechs entirely while replies to the tweet above echoed these sentiments.

It remains to be seen whether Epic Games will opt to vault them entirely or will continue working on them until players are at a point where they find the mechs to be in an acceptable state.