Fortnite Nerfs Thanos in New Update

Though the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup only just went live this morning in Fortnite, the team over at Epic Games has already taken in mass feedback and implemented changes to show that they were listening.

In true Epic Games fashion, they listened to the overwhelming amount of fan feedback and are adjusting the play style accordingly. In a recent post on Twitter, “We’ve heard your feedback and we’re looking to make a few tweaks to give more players the chance to wield the Infinity Gauntlet in the new Limited Time Mash-Up!”

Now that hotfix is live and the team took to Reddit to explain what’s new while promising more “monitoring” continuing on:

We’ve just pushed a hotfix that will make the following changes to Thanos in the new Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup:

Shield cap decreased from 300 to 200.

Max Health increased from 700 to 800.

Laser damage vs. players decreased from 15 to 12.

This move will make it easier to spot that coveted gauntlet in-game and ultimately crush opponents in true Thanos fashion. You can also learn more about his sweet moves in Fortnite with our earlier coverage right here, as well as the full patch notes.

According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

When asked how exactly this collaboration came to be, the dev team stated:

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.”

Fortnite Season 4 is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. The free-to-play game will officially be making its way over onto Android devices, though a release date has yet to be revealed. With Epic Games’ massive presence at the upcoming E3 this year, it’s possible they will be dropping some major bombshells for the game, including that highly anticipated Android release.