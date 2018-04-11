Fortnite: 14 New Cosmetics Found Within Latest Update

V3.5 update is now live for both Battle Royale and Save the World in Fortnite, and though there was a ton of new content made available – that didn’t stop players from trying to find even more. In addition to the nifty new replay feature, the readily available port-a-forts, new heroes, and the upcoming new game mode, Storm Shield One has uncovered new cosmetic items that will be dropping soon!

In addition to the Tricera Ops (legendary), the Leviathan (legendary), and the Tomatohead (epic) seen in the image above, there are a few other additions making their way onto the game, including living out your dreams as a pizza delivery person:

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are even new emotes on the way, as well, including one to let you harness your inner rock star or just get chill with “Smooth Ride”:

So pretty much, there’s a lot to be excited about! Given that the Battle Royale mode is free and how much attention to detail the team over at Epic Games has shown, it’s never a bad idea to hop on in the game to see if it’s your cup of team. If it’s not, well … there’s always PUBG.

In other Fortnite news, the Guided Missiles have been broken with the latest update. This wasn’t the only issue the team ran into either. Earlier there were a massive amount of reports from players regarding accuracy issues that, at the time this article was written, seem to have been resolved.

The team definitely has a busy day in the office today, huge updates like that don’t usually run without a hitch, but it’s worth it! Though they have changed their update schedule to every other week for performance reasons, it seems to only benefit the players if this is the overhaul they can come to expect! Especially with the Replay feature, which many are already having a phenomenal time with.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, while the mobile version is available for iOS players. The portable title will be making its way onto Android devices as well, though we don’t have an exact date as to when currently. Rest assured, that infamous “soon” was slapped on there.

In the meantime, check out the humongous patch right here to check out what’s new for both Battle Royale and Save the World. You can even see the Port-a-Fort in action, as well as a look at the new cyberpunk-inspired heroes joining the roster. Like we said, it was a pretty sweet update!