Fortnite: New Hootenanny Emote Live in the Shop

The shop in Fortnite Battle Royale has updated with several new cosmetic items and emotes, and included in today’s selection is one of the brand new emotes, the “Hootenanny.” This is one of the sillier emotes, which means that it’s going to make your opponents all the more salty when you use it after securing a Victory Royale. Check it out right here:

Everything about it is annoying and over the top, including the music. If love to play mind games with your enemies by trolling them, then this is probably exactly what you’ve been looking for. If you don’t find yourself scoring Victory Royales very often, then you can probably save this to troll the mobile users you encounter online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also available in the shop this month are the Pink Flamingo pickaxe, the Dazzle skin, the Pure Salt emote, the Highrise Assault Trooper skin, and the Jolly Roger glider (which actually looks pretty cool). You can preview them all right here:

Daily Fortnite Battle Royale Cosmetics for Apr 2nd, 2018 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/XvOl0ALBBv — FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) April 2, 2018

Keep in mind that these items will be cycled out at the end of the day, so if you’re wanting to grab that new emote or glider for sure, then get them now while you still can. No doubt they’ll cycle back in eventually, or you can unlock them by playing. For now, this is your only instant and guaranteed method of unlocking any of these.

Also! In case you missed the news, Fornite is now available on most newer iOS devices. The game officially launched today on the iTunes App Store, and anyone can download and play now; you no longer need an invitation code from EPIC Games, or a friend invite code from one of your friends. If you’ve been waiting to try Fortnite on mobile, now is the time. All of your progress and unlocks will carry over to any version of the game to which your EPIC Games account is linked, meaning that when you unlock cool stuff by winning or playing on your phone, that cool stuff will be waiting for you when you boot the game up again on PS4, Xbox One, or PC.

Stay tuned, folks, we’ll have more Fortnite news coming your way very soon!