Fortnite Reveals New Fracture Event Teaser

Fortnite Chapter 3 is set to come to an end this weekend and Epic Games has been building hype for the big Fracture finale event. Today, the company released an all-new teaser trailer hinting at big things to come. The teaser starts with the word "Paradise," but it eventually gets replaced with the word "Fracture" as the sound of glass breaking can be heard and the image starts to splinter. The Tweet containing the teaser also states that "nothing lasts forever." The teaser lasts less than 20 seconds in total, but it does a nice job hyping up this weekend's big release!

The teaser for the Fracture event can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

12.3.2022 at 4PM ET pic.twitter.com/nWnyYLLzxV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Fracture, the event is set to take place on December 3rd at 4 p.m. ET. As with previous Fortnite finales, this is a one-time event, so players that are hoping to participate will have to do so on Saturday! The playlist will open 30 minutes prior to start, and players will be able to join it in-progress until 4:40 p.m. ET. The event will support squads of up to four players, but those that don't have anyone to play with will have the chance to find other teammates using Emotes beforehand.

Outside of these small details, Epic Games has revealed very little information about the event, or what fans can expect from the game's next chapter. Some leaks have apparently started to appear online, including audio from Fracture, as well as some concept art. It's unclear if more leaks will take place before the event begins, but Fortnite fans hoping to go into the event unspoiled should be cautious on social media over the next two days!

