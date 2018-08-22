New ‘Fortnite’ Item Coming in Next Patch, Downtime Scheduled

Downtime for the next Fortnite Battle Royale update has been scheduled with a new item being released in Thursday’s update.

Alerting players of the downtime to come when the update is deployed, the official Fortnite Twitter account shared a tweet that gave the details of the patch’s timing. Starting at 4 a.m. ET, the same time that patches are typically deployed, the next update will be released with all players receiving Patch v5.30.

Shake it up with a new item coming to Battle Royale in Patch v5.30. Downtime starts tomorrow, August 23 at 4 AM ET (0800 GMT). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2018

Along with the normal balance changes and bugfixes that are included in these updates, Patch v5.30 will also include a new item that’ll be available in the Battle Royale mode. The tweet didn’t give any indication of what that item might be, but based on recent reports and in-game popups that players have likely seen throughout the past two days, we already have an idea of what this item will be.

Just yesterday, a new addition to the “New Updates” content window was spotted by Fortnite Battle Royale players. The message teased a new item called the Rift-To-Go, an item that lets players harness the power of the dimensional rifts whenever they want to either avoid incoming fire or move themselves to a more tactical position.

“A rift you carry in your pocket!” the item description from the info popup said. “Teleport above your current location and glide down.”

Coming soon to #Fortnite Battle Royale: Rift-To-Go!

“A rift you carry in your pocket! Teleport above your current location and glide down.” pic.twitter.com/fNeN0ohCtp — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 22, 2018

The item appears to work similarly to a Jump Pad except it looks as though it’ll have an instantaneous effect to it just like the normal rifts do. It’s likely that this is the item that Epic Games is referencing in the tweet that says there’s a new item coming soon, but there’s always the welcome chance that there could be something else planned in addition to the Rift-To-Go.

Another Fortnite leak was also just revealed that could hint at even more rift-related content other than the new item. An event related to the rifts around the map was supposedly scheduled for earlier in the week, but it now has a new date that it’ll reportedly take place, that date being a day after the new patch drops.

Fortnite Battle Royale’s next update will be deployed Thursday morning at 4 a.m. ET with the Rift-To-Go item expected to be included in the patch.