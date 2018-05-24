Fortnite Announces New Limited Time Mode

In a recent “State of Development” update from the team over at Epic Games, a few key features of the popular Fortnite title have been addressed. In addition to revamped controller support and general improvements, a brand new Limited Time Mode announcement snuck its way in there. Brace yourselves, the llamas are coming.

The new Limited Time Mode is called Playground and it takes players right into the thick of Battle Royale … with a twist, “Battle and build to your heart’s content with an extended period of time to roam around the map as well as increased resource generation. All treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, try droppin’ in different spots and scope out the loot. Friendly fire is on so you can scrimmage with your squad (up to 4 friends per match), but fear not you’ll respawn immediately.”

Epic Games also assures fans that there WILL be llamas to be had! “Lloads of Llamas,” in fact. They also added, “This represents our initial step into what a creative mode looks like in Fortnite. Practice, strategize and enjoy yourself. We can’t wait to see what you do!”

This is just another way that Epic Games shows that a game doesn’t have to take everything so seriously in order to be successful. It’s playful charm paired with the real challenge players face is a huge reason why Fortnite continues to dominate the gaming community.

In addition to the new mode, the team also addressed features for the pre-existing modes:

“We’ve heard you about your love for 50v50 and we’re currently evaluating keeping a larger squad mode live at all times for those who enjoy that type of battling more!”

Solo Showdown

“We took our first step into what a competitive playlist may look like with Solo Showdown. Creating a separate space for players who wanted to compete towards a prize while exploring how competitive play might look in Fortnite.”

Jetpack

“We introduced the Jetpack this week as our a Limited Time Item. Our goal is to introduce items that change gameplay in big & unique ways. We’re going to keep a close eye on your feedback and the data we collect. You’ll also see the Jetpack featured in our Close Encounter LTM going live tomorrow!”

With all of the craziness Epic Games has given us so far, we can’t wait to see what else they have up their sleeve!