Fortnite Reveals New LTM and Rocket League Crossover

Fortnite Chapter 3 might be coming to an end over the next few weeks, but Epic Games is determined to finish things with a bang. Today, the company released a new 40v40 LTM in the game. Fans have been clamoring for the return of 50v50 for a long time now, and it seems like this should be the next best thing! As with any limited time mode, fans will definitely want to check this one out while it remains available. In addition to the new LTM, players can also check out a new collaboration with Rocket League, which sees the addition of the Octane car in Fortnite!

Epic Games announced the new LTM through the game's official Twitter account. Readers can find the announcement in the Tweet embedded below.

Did someone say new LTM? 😏



Jump into this BIG Battle. Last team standing wins. pic.twitter.com/ZPKA6QuYqy — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 15, 2022

Epic Games promises that the Octane car is "unlike any other vehicle you'll find" in Fortnite, thanks to its supersonic speeds, and its ability to pull off incredible stunts. That might make it hard to hard to control for some players, but those that master it should find a lot to love! It's all part of the game's new "High Octane" event, which also features quests that allow players to unlock rewards in Fortnite, Rocket League, and Rocket League: Sideswipe. The High Octane event is live right now, and it will come to an end on December 3rd at 10 a.m. ET.

Of course, December 3rd is already a notable day for Fortnite players as Epic Games announced over the weekend that Chapter 3 will come to an end that day with an all-new finale event. As of this writing, Epic Games has not offered many details about the event, outside of the fact that it will be called "Fracture." With December 3rd swiftly approaching, fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer to learn more information!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning on checking out this LTM in Fortnite? Are you excited about Octane's Fortnite debut? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!