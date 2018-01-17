Fortnite Shares Major Map Update in Latest Video to Celebrate 40 Million Players

Despite the rocky times Epic Games encountered shortly after announcing their Battle Royale addition to Fortnite, the game has been doing incredibly well. So well, that they have officially surpassed 40 million players since launch, and to celebrate – the team over at Epic Games has released a new developer update video to give a sneak peak at what’s to come in the upcoming patch!

“New areas to discover, fresh biomes to get lost in and a new city. Build and Battle your way to victory in the updated map as apart of our 2.2.0 patch,” says Epic alongside the above video. With even more to explore, the inside look at the updates coming to the map look fresh and are the perfect way to keep gameplay interesting!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a statement we received from the developers:

” There’s a huge map update coming to Fortnite Battle Royale on Thursday, January 18, that will add all new points of interest to the game, such as the city area, “Tilted Towers” and the underground mines, “Shifty Shafts”. Also included are updates to existing areas providing even more variety and distinction between the areas, which means more places to land, more places to loot, and more places to fight!”

This is a great way to bring in the new year, and the perfect way to celebrate the impressive 40 million players! This was just what online players wanted to hear to following the news that vehicles will not be coming to the world of Fortnite, and neither are plans for a new map all together. With the revamps happening to the current set up, “new” isn’t exactly needed here.

Epic Games has been doing a fantastic job at keeping up with community demands, responding to issues reported, and rotating content in-game to keep things exciting! With their free-to-play Battle Royale mode in the era of PUBG, it’s nice to see Fortnite getting the love it deserves!