Fallout 76 Patch Notes Detail New Event

Fallout 76 has received its mini-season update today, April 22nd. Players will have to wait just a bit longer before The Big Bloom event begins on April 29th, following the previous Ghoul update. Until then, they can enjoy numerous bug fixes, balance changes, and challenge events being refreshed. This may be a mini-season update, but it is still a big one. With adjustments to numerous gameplay aspects and mechanics, NPCs, enemies, and more. Fallout 76 will feel and play a lot better once players download this update.

The Big Bloom event is one of the major additions to Fallout 76’s April update. Players will meet Blacked-Eyed Susan and help her clear their favorite meadow from deadly monsters called Overgrown. These plant-like monsters are not the type of flowers she likes to grow, so players will need to deal with the annoying weeds if they want to collect unique rewards and meet the King Bee.

Aside from this, Bethesda has packed the latest update for Fallout 76 full of adjustments. Armor, weapons, and enemy changes will make combat more satisfying and fluid. This extends to limb damage and crippling, with perks for these seeing adjusted damage calculations.

Quests, workshops, and camps have also seen changes in this update. Fallout 76 has also received miscellaneous fixes to UI, gameplay, mods, and more. This update is a big one, and there is a lot to discover.

To find out everything included in Fallout 76’s latest update, keep reading the full patch notes below.

fallout 76 power armor.

The Big Bloom – Starting April 29

Spring is here!

Meet Black-Eyed Susan. She loves flowers, floral arrangements, and she may have a penchant for violence. Right now, she needs your help with her latest project.

Black-Eyed Susan’s favorite meadow has been overtaken by strange, plant-like beasts called Overgrown. They’re making the area too dangerous for her to pick flowers. So, she needs you to head into the meadow, pick some flowers and defeat those monsters.

After gathering flowers and dealing with the Overgrown threat with some explosive flair, Susan’s archnemesis will appear! Bee-zlebub. The King Bee. Defeat him and claim your rewards!

Do watch out for the mines though. They’re the remnants of her previous attempt to get those persistent beasts out of her meadow.

Armor

Power Armor no longer removes the ghoul disguise headwear.

Vulcan Ultracite Bracers Radiation and Poison effects are now properly identified as “Unarmed” effects.

Fixed an issue where the Nuclear Jetpack for the Civil Engineer (Muni) armor required you to also know Secret Service Jetpack.

C.A.M.P. and Workshops

C.A.M.P. items that require any of the following items will no longer return them when being scrapped: Fusion Cores, Mentats, Stimpaks, RadX, Radaway and MedX.

Fixed an issue where the Skulls Firepit behaved as a container instead of furniture.

Fixed an issue where the Urinal was not properly being granted when claimed through the Season.

Fixed an issue where applying wallpaper to the Triumph Terrace walls changed the color from red to blue.

Blood Transfusion Pump can no longer have multiple versions stacked on itself.

Fixed an issue where the Mothman Windchime would not animate correctly.

Improved the “Exit to Appalachia” activator position when leaving the Radiant Remedy shelter.

Vault Girl Brooch should now properly display on displays.

Fixed collision for Ranch House Wall and Blue Ridge Outpost Wall kits so wall decor no longer clips into the walls.

Balloon Animal Bouquet now has proper collision.

Red Bow Collar (Dog) is now the correct size when added to a display case.

Iron Mountain Anvil Door no longer has collision when in a destroyed state.

Thrasher Egg can now be used on the Bird Nest Display.

Piggy Bank will no longer levitate slightly when placed in a C.A.M.P.

Light Machine Guns are properly placed into the Rotary Rifle Rack Display Case.

Deathclaw Radiation Test Dummy is now properly named in the Workshop Menu.

Ghoul Wanted Poster and Framed News Paper now properly display on wallpapered walls.

Combat

Onslaught counter no longer de-syncs and stacks properly based on what Perk cards the player has/if they have a Furious modded weapon equipped.

Fixed an issue where V.A.T.S. could target enemy limbs even if players didn’t meet the proper requirements (5 Perception or Concentrated Fire).

Increased the base damage of the Hunting Rifle from 100 to 140 at level 50 (proportionally increased at lower levels).

ㄴ The Hunting Rifle Prime Receiver no-longer provides an additional damage increase (this is now baked into the Hunting Rifle’s base damage).

ㄴ The Hunting Rifle Prime Receiver no-longer provides an additional damage increase (this is now baked into the Hunting Rifle’s base damage). Changed explosion spawned by following sources to target the center of its target instead of its feet: Collateral damage perk Circuit breaker weapon Collateral Damage legendary perk



Creatures/Humans

Scorchbeasts will no longer spam their sonic blast attack.

Super Mutants and other enemies once again award the expected amount of XP when running Daily Ops.

Glowing Hunter should now properly drop Glowing Blood, rather than Glowing Blood Packs.

Feral Lost now count towards the Kill a Lost Challenge.

Communists at Camp Liberty no longer spawn with broken weapons.

Items

Glowing Bobbleheads should properly be granted from Bobblehead Boxes.

Fixed incorrect movement controls while using a jetpack.

Players should no longer be notified of Canned Cranberry Relish being a craftable recipe.

Limb Damage and Crippling Changes

We expect the changes below will make most enemies easier to cripple while making limb damage more consistent and predictable. It will also result in making crippling enemies like Region Bosses more difficult, requiring more focused fire.

These changes also allow us to remove cripple immunity from many creatures and leverage limb damage and crippling in more engaging ways moving forward.

Weapon mods that granted a 20% chance to cripple now increase limb damage by 50%.

Removed immunity to crippled limbs from most enemy creatures.

Limb Related Perk Changes

Bashers Rank 1: Gun bashing does +35% limb damage. Rank 2: Gun bashing does +75% limb damage.

Enforcer Rank 1: Your shotguns gain a 5% stagger chance and deal +25% limb damage. Rank 2: Your shotguns gain a 10% stagger chance and deal +50% limb damage. Rank 3: Your shotguns gain a 15% stagger chance and deal +75% limb damage .

Modern Renegade Rank 1: Small guns gain +15% hip fire accuracy and +25% limb damage. Rank 2: Small guns gain +30% hip fire accuracy and +50% limb damage. Rank 3: Small guns gain +45% hip fire accuracy and +75% limb damage.

One Gun Army Rank 1: Heavy guns gain 4% stagger chance and +25% limb damage. Rank 2: Heavy guns gain 8% stagger chance and +50% limb damage. Rank 3: Heavy guns gain 12% stagger chance and +75% limb damage.

Bone Shatterer Rank 1: Your melee weapon attacks deal +25% limb damage. Rank 2: Your melee weapon attacks deal +50% limb damage. Rank 3: Your melee weapon attacks deal +75% limb damage.



Mutation Related Limb Changes

Twisted Muscles Standard: +25% melee, unarmed and bashing damage and +50% limb damage. With Strange in Numbers: +35% melee, unarmed and bashing damage and + 62% limb damage.



Quests

Harvesting Brahmin meat in “Second Helpings” questline should reliably complete the optional objective to get a piece of Brahmin meat.

Updated the Sunshine Oil description in Delbert’s Terminal, found in the “Second Helpings” quest, to correctly describe that recipe.

Corrected a mismatch between subtitles and voiceover for some of Maddox Mullen’s lines.

As a disguised ghoul, cycling through the disguise after Batter is killed but before talking to Duchess will no longer block the “Wayward Souls” quest progression.

Players will no longer be stuck in the radiation room during the ghoulification process in the “Leap of Faith” questline.

Players will now have the correct quest marker for the “Clear the Lost from Vat Storage” objective if they relog during the “Powerhouse of the Cell” quest.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where several paints could not be applied to the Combat Knife weapon.

Fixed an issue where the Fancy Single Action Revolver would not receive contextual ammo.

Patriotic Paint for The Fixer can now be applied to Combat Rifles.

The needle on the Boiling Point Terror Flamer now animates correctly.

Nuka Shank knife skin will no longer clip into the player’s hand in first person.

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue where characters would flash/flicker when changing sexes during customization/changing appearance.

Fixed an issue where some plans/items were not available through Mutated Party Packs.

Pet Emotes will no longer be displayed twice in the Atomic Shop.

The “Queen” suffix is now also available as a prefix.

Atlantic City: Firing on the Overgrown group outside City Hall before they aggro, no longer causes them to become invulnerable.

Fixed an issue where disembodied parts could be displayed during the initial ghoul character customization process.

Updated the displayed text for the Twisted Muscles mutation and Serum.

V.A.T.S. Specialist starting loadout now has the Bodyguards perk properly equipped.

Radiation Quack Outfit now has proper glove colors when seen in first and third person.

Gleaming Depths: Punch Card Machine before the Ultracite Terror encounter now works correctly.

Fixed an issue where taking a picture of an Albino Yao Guai would not complete the associated challenge.

Photomode Frames now display correctly when using ultrawide monitors/resolution.

Fort Defiance is now properly listed in the “Discover Locales within the Cranberry Bog” challenge.

Improved the loading time of the Atomic Shop.

Fixed issue where underarmor appears under the lion dancer outfit.

The player is no longer forced into first person after they stop listening to another team member’s conversation with an NPC.

Herbivore/Carnivore now properly double percentage-based heal rates on related food items.

Mods

Viper’s Four Star Legendary mod no longer applies bonus damage to NPC’s that are immune to poison.

Perks

Ghoul Perk “United Ordeal” should no longer be affecting Human Players.

Ghoul Perk “Radioactive Strength” should no longer apply to Automatic Melee Weapons.

Legendary Perk Card ranks will no longer reset when changing between human or ghoul.

Ghoul Perk “Action Diet” rank 2 and 3 now give the proper values.

Ghoul Perk “Thick Skin” Rank 1 now displays the correct 4% value.

UI