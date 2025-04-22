Madden NFL 26 Release Date Leaked

Sports fans have been eagerly anticipating Madden NFL 26 and it seems there won’t be much longer to wait until an official reveal is made. A new leak indicates news regarding the game’s release date will be announced soon. When it comes to American Football, the Madden NFL series is widely considered the best and most popular. Each year, EA Sports gives fans a new iteration, bringing updates to player rosters, gameplay, and graphics. The release of a new Madden game often coincides with the start of the next season of the NFL, often in September. This gives fans a narrowed-down window for release, which has gotten smaller if this leak proves to be true.

According to Dealabs, EA will announce Madden NFL 26 this week and no later than April 25th. Reportedly, the release date will be August 14th, but a Deluxe Edition will grant three days of early access beginning on August 11th. Additionally, a 10-hour trial will be included in EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on August 11th as well. With rumors of EA Sports College Football 26 in the wild as well, this has fans hopeful.

Fans can expect the game to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. A big potential reveal would be a Nintendo Switch 2 release considering Madden NFL 26 was absent during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct hosted by Nintendo. No Madden game has been released on the Nintendo Switch yet, so this would be a first for the series.

According to the source of this leak, there is a chance that Madden NFL 26 will skip over PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. Other EA Sports titles have already passed over the previous console generation, so this wouldn’t be a surprise. Only time will tell if this leak is true and what information will be revealed about Madden NFL 26 in the upcoming week.