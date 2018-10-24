‘Fortnite’ Adds New Port-a-Grenades, New Mini-Game, and More to Playground

Now that the latest patch is now live in Fortnite, it’s time for players to dive into the world of Battle Royale once more to see what’s new. In addition to the new Fortnitemares event that’s been temporarily disabled, the team over at Epic Games has also unleashed a ton of new goodies for their Playground!

According to the studio in a recent blog entry, “New Port-A grenades are now available in Vending Machines at the southern edge of Loot Lake. The Port-A-Challenge set includes the Building Challenge, Obstacle Course, and Firing Range minigames. There’s four of each type with varying difficulty.“

Videos by ComicBook.com

They added, “The Spiky Stadium makes a return with a brand new respawn system and Vending Machines to provide all the necessary grenades. Finally, there’s the Port-A-Pirateship mini-game. This grenade spawns a re-creation of the minigame shown off by SXVXN!”

Port-A-Challenge Obstacle Course Collect the tokens and avoid the obstacles while honing your building skills. Building Challenge Build the structure as fast as possible. Firing Range Take out as many dummies as you can within the time limit.

Spiky Stadium v2 Once inside the new Spiky Stadium, players will respawn at designated spawn points inside the playspace. Vending machines provide grenades and Traps to allow you to customize your play.

Port-A-Pirateship A re-creation of the minigame shown off by SXVXN. Spawns two large wooden Pirate ships. The minigame will split players into two teams, with the goal of destroying the other team’s ship.

Port-A-Pirateship Ironclad Edition Spawns two large metal Pirate ships. Grenades and Rockets are provided for maximum destruction

New Vending Machines have been added across the map to provide more Traps and weapons.

A new respawn button has been added to the in-game player menu.

There is definitely a lot to explore and it will be even easier to do so with the additional vending machines added throughout the area. Plus, who doesn’t love mini-games?!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. As for the latest season now in its fifth week:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”