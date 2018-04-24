Fortnite: New Outfits Leak From Update

The latest update version for both Battle Royale and Save the World in Fortnite is now live and players wasted no time in digging deep into those files to uncover what’s coming next. Thanks to our friends over at Storm Shield One, we’ve got our first look at some of the new cosmetic items coming our way – including the two seen above!

The badass on the right is called the “Steelsight” and is listed as Epic gear, while the Brite Gunner – seen on the left – comes in slightly less menacing. Also listed as an Epic, that carebear looks like it may be cute, but it’s ready to bring the pain (look at those guns! and the weapons! heh).

In addition to the two new cosmetic outfits listed above, Storm Shield also datamined a new Steelcast (Epic) and a new Global Axe (Epic) seen below:

We don’t know when exactly we’ll be getting these items, as they are datamined at this point with no official confirmation from Epic, but this site has accurately predicted every single cosmetic thus far. It’s hard to get a prediction wrong when you’re extracting them from the game files themselves! Stay tuned and we’ll let you know the second these bad boys go live.

For what else is new in the world of Fortnite, you can check out the full patch notes right here with a small highlight seen below:

Stick it to your enemies and score the Victory Royale. Find this new grenade in Floor Loot, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas, and Treasure Chests.

Charge-up this launcher and leave monsters in shock! Increase the charge for a more intense attack.

Twitch account linking has been removed from the game client due to scalability issues.

Twitch Prime account linking can still be done through the Epic Games website.

Fixed an issue with metal doors not making a sound when closed.