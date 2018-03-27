Fortnite Sets New Record On YouTube For Most Uploaded Videos In a Month

Let’s be honest, are there any records that Epic Games’ Fortnite isn’t breaking right now?

Shortly after an incredibly popular stream on Twitch featuring R & B star Drake (as well as professional gamer Ninja), YouTube has now reported that the Battle Royale-infused multiplayer game is setting records on its channel as well.

Ryan Wyatt, who serves as the head of YouTube Gaming, recently took to Twitter to boast about how the game has managed to earn a record for the most videos uploaded within a single month.

“How big is @FortniteGame on YouTube?” he asked. “Fortnite holds the record for the most videos related to a video game uploaded in a single month EVER.

“Yesterday, the Battle Royale tournament had over 42M (42 million) live views, and set a record for biggest single live gaming stream @ 1.1M concurrent (users).” That’s not to shabby, to say the least. You can see the full tweet below.

This led to a number of responses from fans, including some providing praise, as well as questions from others. You can see a few below.

Will anything stop Fortnite‘s success at this point? It’ll be interesting to see what comes along over the next few months. Red Dead Redemption 2, perhaps? It could be getting its own Battle Royale mode, after all.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.