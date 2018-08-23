Fortnite Adds New Score Royale LTM

Fortnite just got hit with a brand new update today and not only did it bring the new Rift-to-Go item into the world of Battle Royale, but also a new Limited Time Mode as well.

Limited Time Modes (LTMs) are a great way for players to break the monotony a bit in between Victory Royales and they offer a unique play experience for a short amount of time. With the latest LTM to release out into the wild filled with Bunny onesies and Ninjas, Epic encourages players to “collect points to claim Victory Royale in this new Limited Time Mode. Whoever has the most points at the end of the match wins.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So how does it work, exactly?

Summary

Earn points by collecting coins, opening loot containers and eliminating other players. The first to cross the High Score threshold wins the Victory Royale!

Mode Details

Early game Storm circles are larger and the Storms move in more slowly, giving players more time to spread out and search for loot.

Late game Storms move in fast! Earn enough points for the Victory Royale before they close in.

In addition to the brand new LTM, there was also a few changes made to how their beloved Playground mode works as well, “Playground has been updated with a couple dozen new ATK’s available, some more ramps to jump them off of, and a handful of new Rifts scattered throughout the map. Head to the hilltops and see if you can find them all.”

As the name suggests, Limited Time Modes are only available for a short window of time. Get in there, get gaming, and enjoy the latest update from the team over at Epic Games!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices! Is this the Limited Time Modes you were hoping for or were you dreaming of the return of a different LTM? Sound off with your Fortnite hopes and dreams in the comment section below and tell us what you want to see in the game.