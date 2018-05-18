Fortnite Item Shop Adds Two New Outfits Fit for an Outbreak

Earlier this week, the latest patch hit Epic Games’ Fortnite and with it came quite a few datamined goodies for players to uncover. Among the found loot in the data files were quite a few new cosmetic options, including a stylish pair of hazmat suits ready to explore that fallen meteor! Though not all of the datamined items have arrived in the store, two of them are now available and ready to be flaunted in game.

The Hazard Agent Outfit and Outbreak Gear are now available for players to buy, and definitely makes uncovering the mysteries found in the Dusty Divot a little bit safer. Well, safe enough when people aren’t shooting at you for their own shot at Victory Royale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the earlier leak, seen here, these are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new cosmetic items. Epic Games is definitely staying true to the comet theme that brought in Season 4 with a bang. Between this and the film-esque items, we can’t wait to see what else the team has in store for their record-breaking online game!

In other Fortnite news, did you see that the new Solo Showdown Limited Time Mode is going on right now? The stakes are higher than ever and real rewards are on the line. Epic Games described it as, “Trying to prove yourself on the battlefield? Queue up for the Solo Showdown mode for a hotly contested Battle Royale experience. Unlike other LTMs, Solo Showdown will not change core gameplay of the current Solo mode. Instead, you will be placed against other self-selected competitors making this the ultimate test of survival.”

They also added, “We’ll be using the Solo Showdown as a one-off stepping stone to learn how to build great events for all types of players. If you crave testing and improving your own skills, give it a try and let us know what you think. To thank you for participating, play 50 games and get a unique spray.”

You can read more about the new mode, including what prizes are available to earn, right here.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. The game will eventually be making its way onto Android devices, though we still don’t have an official release date at this time. Don’t forget to also check out the latest patch that went live this morning to stay in the know about what’s new, and what’s different, in Epic Games’ hit title.