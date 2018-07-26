‘Fortnite’: New Sniper Rifle Leaked

The latest patch for Fortnite’s Season 5 deployed earlier this week and brought with it tons of new birthday surprises, the return of the Playground Limited Time Mode, and the recently nerfed Compact SMG. It appears though that Epic Games has another new weapon on the horizon, at least according to a recent leak. Apparently, we’re getting a pretty heavy duty sniper rifle.

According to the fine folks over at Storm Shield One, the new sniper rifle found hidden away within the game’s files will be able to penetrate through walls.

The official description reads, “Sniper Rifle: Heavy. Powerful and accurate rifle with a bolt-action mechanism with an extremely slow reload. Shots pierce through the first wall it hits.” The stats that were alongside it seem balanced as well, making it not nearly as OP as it sounds:

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Damage: 157

157 Fire Rate: 0.33

0.33 Magazine Size: 1

1 Reload Time: 4.05

4.05 Impact: 396

Our guess is that this hidden gem will arrive within the next update on Tuesday, which we are actually pretty excited for! I love sniping in shooters, so I will definitely be giving this bad boy a try.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. The game is also expected to make its way over onto Android devices, though we still don’t have a release date yet at this time aside from “coming soon.”

In other Fortnite news, did you see that the remote explosives are back and ‘splodier than ever? This works perfectly with the newest compact SMG that was recently added and the recent changes made to supply drops:

Compact SMG added. Can be found from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Slurp Juice now grants 1 health every 0.5 seconds, up to a total of 75. If health is full, shield will be granted instead.

Supply Drop loot rates adjusted. Weapons (drops 1) Assault Rifles to 25% from 14.2%. Explosives to 25% from 28.5%. Compact SMG 14.58%. Sniper Rifles to 14.58% from 28.5%. Heavy Shotgun to 10.42% from 7.1%. Minigun to 10.42% from 14.2%. Removed Hand Cannon, Dual Pistols, and Silenced Pistol. Traps (drops 2) Launch Pad to 44.44% from 9.6%. Cozy Campfire to 33.33% from 7.5%. Bouncer to 22.22% from 15%. Removed Damage Traps. Consumables (drops 2) Shield Potion to 20% from 19.1% Small Shield Potion to 17.50% from 12.7% Med Kit to 13.75% from 6.3% Slurp Juice to 11.25% from 5.11% Clinger to 10% from 6.3% Remote Explosives to 10% from 3.3% Impulse Grenade to 10% from 4% Chug Jug to 7.5% from 2.1% Removed Boogie Bombs, Grenades, Bandages, Stink Bombs, Port-a-Forts, and Bush. Materials (drops 2) Wood to 33% from 47.6%. Stone to 33% from 35.7%. Metal to 33% from 16.6%.



The latest update is now live and ready for players! The birthday challenges are also ready to take on for a chance to unlock exclusive celebratory cosmetic items and earn a little extra XP. It’s been a year and Epic Games is ready to party!