Fortnite: New Tomato Head Outfit Available Now

Earlier today we revealed that there was a new addition found on the map within the world of Fortnite with the inclusion of that odd-ball Tomato Temple. Now we’ve got the tribunal outfit to go right alongside it thanks to a recent Item Shop update now live.

Ascend to Royale-ty as Tomatohead by completing the Tomatohead challenges, available for past and present owners of the outfit. The Tomatohead Outfit is in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/bUG8hegZ3U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 23, 2018

You just know that the team couldn’t resist a good pun when they captioned their latest update, “Ascend to Royale-ty as Tomatohead by completing the Tomatohead challenges, available for past and present owners of the outfit.”

As far as the temple itself, players took to Reddit to talk about the most recent finding and … it’s weird. I mean, let’s be real – we’re talking about a giant tomato head so naturally things are going to be a little odd, but this is just weird. You’ve got to love the team over at Epic Games, who else thinks of sfuff like this? It’s so silly, yet so charming.

The rifts that closed out Fortnite Season 4 and rung in Season 5 were arguably one of the coolest things to happen to the online game since launch. With events affecting both the game and players in real life, it was a monumental occasion to say the least. But just because Season 5 is in full swing doesn’t mean the business with this mysterious phenomenon is over. Earlier this week we saw a brand new rift hover over Tomato Town, which instantly made fans excited to potentially see the return of the mascot.

Our beloved tomato-y mascot was taken from us before season 5 kicked off, but now he’s back and more glorious than ever! All hail, the Tomato Head. Gone from our map temporarily, but never from our hearts.

What do you think of the outlandish tribute and newest shop addition? Do you think this is it, or is this leading to something even bigger? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!