New York Knicks Coach Blames Being Bad On ‘Fortnite’

The New York Knicks are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, a position many of its fans are probably pretty familiar with at this point. So, what’s the issue with the current squad? Lack of talent? Motivation? Concentration? Injuries? Nope, that damn Fortnite game.

According to the Knicks’ head coach David Fizdale, Fortnite is the chief reason why the team, alongside the Phoenix Suns, are at the bottom of the league.

Fizdale has blamed the game in the past, but now he clearly thinks it’s the biggest issue inflicting his team. So much so, that he recently said the battle royale game is “tougher than Boston.”

“Fortnite, that’s my competitor right now,” said Fizdale in December. “Fortnite is tougher than the Boston Celtics.”

It appears like Fizdale is half joking, half serious, but he has noted that he believes his players aren’t getting enough sleep because of the game, and he says as a result he has noticed that they are more irritable and slower.

However, according to Fizdale, there’s a plus side to it all: his team is going out and partying less. Apparently, many of the Knicks’ players are choosing to spend their free time playing the game rather than what many players of yesteryear did: party.

“I feel like it’s definitely a different generation from that standpoint,” said Fizdale. “I don’t feel like this generation is just running out when you get on the road to go party. At least my team isn’t. It’s not the same as it used to be.”

While the battle royale game may be his rival right now, the 44-year-old coach did note that he’s finally willing to try it out.

“I’m gonna have to get it on,” said Fizdale. “I’ll probably just to be able to connect to them, just to be able to do it. I’ll get Mitchell to teach me. He can yell at me on that. That’ll be his time to yell. He can be my coach.”

At this point, it may be Fizdale’s last resort to get his team to perform. Who knows, maybe if they all get enough Victory Royales together that will translate to wins on the court. It’s a stretch, but at this point, what else can Fizdale do?

