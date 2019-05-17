Easy-To-Use Fortnite Exploit Discovered by Ninja

Earlier this month, Epic Games added the Shadow Bomb to Fortnite, a new item which has been criticized heavily due to the numerous issues it has. In short, Shadow Bombs are easily exploitable, and when something is easily exploitable, everyone exploits it. That said, yet another issue has been discovered with the item. The discovery was made by popular streamer Ninja, who figured out during a recent stream an insanely broken exploit that can be easily used. More specifically, using the wall-jump and the Shadow Bombs together allows for an indefinite timer on the item rather than its usual six seconds.

It looks like that as long the player is wall-jumping or in the air, the timer will just keep going and going. And this is incredibly useful for endgame scenario than involve large mountains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, now that Epic Games is aware of the issue, a fix should be coming soon. But probably not before everyone begins to abuse it. It doesn’t break the game really, but it does give players who choose to use the exploit a massive advantage in certain situations. Now, as you may know, sometimes games will punish players who use exploits, so if you do decide to break this one out, be aware that you could pay the price with a suspension or permanent ban.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, mobile devices, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Epic Games about bringing the game to the upcoming Google Stadia. Further, there’s been no word of what it plans to do once the PS5 and next Xbox arrive either.

For more news, media, and information on the world’s most popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the game’s new John Wick limited-time mode went live yesterday.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Have you seen anyone exploiting this trick?