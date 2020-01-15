Fortnite Announces Ninja Skin

Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins delivered on his promise of a big announcement this week by revealing that he’s now got a skin in the battle royale game. Epic Games and Ninja revealed the streamer’s outfit that comes complete with a hoodie that has Ninja’s logo on the sleeve along with the streamer’s signature blue hair. This skin is the start of a new set of cosmetics called the “Icon Series” that’ll showcase different entertainers across mediums.

Epic Games revealed the new Ninja cosmetics on Wednesday with Ninja showing a first look at the skin on social media and on his Mixer stream where he played as himself. Joining this skin will be the Ninja’s Edge Back Bling, the Ninja Style Emote, and the Dual Katanas Pickaxe. Ninja’s been using the gear in his games, and Fortnite players will be able to get it themselves starting on January 16th at 7 p.m. ET.

Ninja showed off the skin in the tweet below with Epic Games previewing some of the content creators that’ll be featured later. Those include Loserfruit and TheGrefg with “more creators from games, music and entertainment” planned afterwards.

We’re bringing the artistic vision, personality and attitude of our top creators to Fortnite with the Icon series, starting with @Ninja! This is just the beginning of gaming, music, film, and fashion colliding in Fortnite. Read more here: https://t.co/iIV9SHq3zM — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 15, 2020

I’ve dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don’t forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

Epic Games also referenced past cosmetics like these and said these new ones build on previous ones released during big occasions for other well-known names.

“Gaming, music, film, and fashion collide in Fortnite in the Icon Series,” Epic Games said. “The Icon Series brings the artistic vision, personality, and attitude of top creators to Fortnite, building on previous collaborations with Marshmello and Major Lazer.”

Ninja previously teased this week that he’d had some sort of big announcement happening on Wednesday, though it was unclear at the time what it would be. Most assumed it’d have something to do with his streaming career which has recently expanded into other forms of entertainment through guest appearances on TV shows. Some guessed that he’d be getting his own show or something like that.

Ninja’s skin and the rest of the cosmetics will be available in the game’s store starting on Thursday with more content creators and other entertainers getting their chance in the spotlight later.