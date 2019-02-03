‘Fortnite’ Streamer Ninja Starring in NFL Super Bowl Commercial Alongside Peyton Manning

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was everywhere in 2018. The world’s most popular streamer and Fortnite player was on Ellen (twice), doing interviews with major news channels, on the cover of ESPN magazine, and much, much more. And thus it should probably come as no surprise that the Internet celebrity will be making an appearance during Super Bowl LIII tomorrow.

More specifically, Ninja has announced — via Twitter — that he will have a guest spot in a NFL Super Bowl LIII commercial alongside NFL legends Peyton Manning and Michael Strahan that will air tomorrow right before halftime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So happy to share with you guys one of the many amazing things we’v e been working on and why I’ve been traveling so much. Catch me in the #NFL100 #SBLIII

commercial right before halftime. pic.twitter.com/FEAQSdsYMP — Ninja (@Ninja) January 31, 2019

As you can see, there will be dabbing, Ninja’s classic pink hair, and of course a ton of children going crazy in front of their TV screens tomorrow while their parents watch very confused.

It’s unclear if this, the video Ninja shared, is the entire commercial or just a part of it. Commercials tend to come in at 15, 30, or 60 seconds long during the Super Bowl, so it’s possible this is the whole thing.

Whatever the case, while interacting with a replier in the replies section, Ninja revealed it took him about five takes to do his one, tiny line, which makes you appreciate just how good Peyton Manning is at TV commercials.

Like 5 lol — Ninja (@Ninja) February 1, 2019

Blevins has done some big things since he sky-rocketed to stardom on the back of Fortnite, but this surely has to be one of the biggest. Further, it illustrates just how big games and the culture around them (especially streaming culture) are getting. If you told me a year ago that a Fortnite streamer would be appearing in an official Super Bowl LIII ad right before halftime of the Super Bowl, I would have thought you were a crazy person. Now, I’m not that surprised.

Anyway, if you want to see the commercial live, be sure to tune in tomorrow during the Super Bowl and watch Tom Brady go 45/45 with 7 TDS as the Patriots win 49-0.