Fortnite Nintendo Switch Rumor Points at Exclusive Content

Fortnite rumors for the Nintendo Switch have flared up once more, this time not only pointing towards an E3 reveal – but also exclusive content as well. This comes following a statement Epic Games had made earlier this year showing interest in the hybrid console.

Thanks to Twitter user LeakyPanda, formerly Vandal Leaks, a few interesting new rumors regarding the record-breaking online title have emerged. One of the rumors includes an E3 reveal, stating that Epic has “big” plans for sharing the good word. Like the other platforms, it will allegedly also support cross-platform play, which is not surprising given that Nintendo has aligned with both Valve and Microsoft to support this ability.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the alleged E3 reveal, which would be happening this June, their report also states that Fortnite’s Save the World mode will also house Nintendo-exclusive content regarding some of their more beloved IPs. Like the Nintendo Switch version of Skyrim, if this turns out to be true we could be seeing Super Mario, Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, and many other franchises bleed into the smash hit. Fire tunic outfit, anyone?

Keep in mind, this is all speculation. We don’t know who this Twitter user’s sources are, they don’t specify, and we haven’t had any official confirmation from Epic Games as of yet. Of course, if they are planning a big E3 reveal, they wouldn’t spoil it before the big date. That being said, Epic Games’ Donald Mustard has said numerous times that the developers are hoping to work with Nintendo in the future, and that they are “very, very interested.” Given past interest, it wouldn’t be the biggest stretch to see this rumor see fruition.

The new season is about to kick off and already players are seeing meteors crashing into the island, further perpetuating the speculation that has plagued the Fortnite community for months now. The game is impressively enjoyable on mobile devices, a Nintendo Switch version would be phenomenal for fans of the game right now, and newcomers interested in joining in on the battle royale action.

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS.