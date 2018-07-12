Fortnite Nintendo Switch Just Got a Huge Feature Other Consoles Still Lack

Fortnite Season 5 is here, and while everyone is getting riled up over the new outfits, map changes, and Battle Pass rewards, we want to make sure that all players on Nintendo Switch hear about the amazing update that rolled out for them this morning. See, Nintendo Switch players got something extra this morning; something that other console players did not get. Now, Nintendo Switch Fortnite players can enable gyro aiming.

It’s right there in the update notes, sandwiched in between a bunch of other small updates. It’s a short, unassuming line that reads: “Gyro/motion controls have been added to the Nintendo Switch. Adjust these options in the Settings menu.”

This is a huge upgrade, and we’re not exaggerating when we say that this could make Nintendo Switch players the most competent and dangerous Fortnite players on console. Some may argue that playing at 60 fps provides a much greater competitive advantage, but then, those people have clearly never played Splatoon.

Gyro aiming on console, when implemented correctly, is as close to mouse and keyboard speed and precision you can get without, well, a mouse and a keyboard. When aiming with the analogue sticks, there are two limiting factors at play: Your range of control and finesse is obviously limited to the stretch of hand between the base and tip of your thumb and, more important, when you make adjustments, there is some slight delay between when you move your thumb and when the reticle actually goes where you want it to go.

With gyro aiming, you have greater control and greater speed. Instead of relying on one big finger for precision, you have your shoulders, arms, wrists, and hands all working together to make fine adjustments on the fly. Those adjustments also happen in real time; no slamming an analogue stick over and waiting for the reticle to drag to the left or right.

We’re not going to sit here and tell you that Nintendo Switch players are now on par with PC player while playing Fortnite, but this is a big competitive advantage generally, and those of you who master the gyro controls on Switch will have a great advantage against those who continue to use the sticks. Trust us on this one.