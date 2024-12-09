Fortnite OG Has a Hidden Quest That Grants Easy XP

Fortnite OG players have discovered a hidden Quest that doles out free and easy XP. At the end of this past week, Fortnite OG finally returned and brought back with it many of the original weapons, locations, and other items synonymous with the early days of Fortnite. As a result of Fortnite OG coming back, many lapsed players have started diving in once again, which has pushed Fortnite to some of its highest player counts in quite some time. And if you’re one of those people who is now playing Fortnite OG, you’ll want to make sure that you complete this hidden Quest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Discovered by @meetlootllama on X, Fortnite OG has a Quest tied to doorbells that isn’t listed amongst the other Quests. This objective of the Quest is a simple one and only requires you to find a doorbell to a house and ring it continuously until it breaks. Once you’ve activated the doorbell enough and it stops working, you’ll then be granted 10,000 XP. While this XP total isn’t a very big one, it’s still a nice boost given how easy this feat is to achieve.

You can see this Quest for yourself here:

This hidden Quest in Fortnite OG naturally begs the question of how many other secretive Quests there might be in the game. Since Fortnite OG only just released a couple of days back, there’s a chance that players might not have discovered all of the secret tasks that can be done to earn XP. To that end, if we catch wind of any other hidden Quests like this in the future, then we’ll be sure to update you.

Unlike Fortnite OG’s initial run this past year, Epic Games has no plans to get rid of the throwback mode this time around. Instead, it will continue to be a permanent fixture within Fortnite and will get its own Battle Passes and other new content on a rotating basis. Whether or not this doorbell Quest will continue to be unlockable with every reset of Fortnite OG isn’t known, but we’ll find at some point in the months ahead.